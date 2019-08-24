Youngstown police looking for gunman, victim in shooting

Police are looking for the second vehicle that sped away

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are looking for the gunman and the victim from an incident on the south side of Youngstown Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a business at Lucius Avenue and Market Street around 1 p.m.

According to witnesses, two men got into an argument and shots were fired. Police found empty shell casings and a small amount of blood, but no victim and no shooter.

One car was recovered at the scene. Police are looking for the second vehicle that sped away.

Area hospitals were warned to be on the lookout for a patient seeking treatment of gunshot wounds.