YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are looking for a man, charged with killing a man in Youngstown in 2016.

D’Aundre Turner, 25, was indicted in April on charges of aggravated murder, murder and aggravated robbery. Firearm specifications are attached to all the charges.

He is accused of killing Omar Croom on March 16, 2016. Croom was found shot to death outside an SUV at Oak Street Extension and Early Road.

Turner is not yet in custody, and police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Turner is 5’4″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts should call Detective Sgt. Jessica Shields at 330-743-9380.