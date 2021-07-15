Youngstown police look for public’s voice on body camera policies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A community forum was held Thursday night to update the public on the Youngstown Police Department’s body camera policies.

The public was invited to the auditorium inside East High School to listen to the outcomes of the force’s trial program.

City leaders and police were on hand to explain what the cameras will look like on officers and when they will and won’t be turned on.

YPD say they want to work with the community in finalizing their body camera policy, and Thursday night’s meeting was making that policy as transparent as possible to the public.

“Just transparency with the public and to make sure that they understand exactly how it’s going to work and for them to be able to ask questions so that they’re comfortable with it when they actually hit the streets,” said Malik Mostella, public liaison of the Youngstown Police Department.

Interest in the meeting was low with only a handful of people in attendance.

There are no other public information meetings scheduled regarding the body camera policy.

A date for when body cameras go live has not been determined as of yet.