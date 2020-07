The victim was identified by witnesses, but his identity has not been released yet

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Police are investigating a homicide on the south side.

Around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night police were sent to Homestead Park, where they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The victim was identified by witnesses, but his identity has not been released yet.

No arrests have been made.