Youngstown Police investigating fatal shooting on city’s east side

Officers were sent to Euclid Avenue just after 10 p.m. Friday night for a shooting victim.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating a homicide on the city’s east side.

Officers were sent to Euclid Avenue just after 10 p.m. Friday night for a shooting victim.

Inside the home they found a man in his late 40’s with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was declared dead at the scene.

YPD detectives and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

YPD is also asking if anyone has any information about the incident to contact the Youngstown Police Department at (330) 742-8950 or (330) 742-8911.