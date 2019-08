A source told WKBN three shots were fired

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night.

Police were called to the 500 block of Sherwood Ave. for reports of gunfire yesterday around 5 p.m.

While on scene at a separate incident, an officer confirmed the homicide.

The victim’s name has not been released.

