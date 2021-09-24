Youngstown police investigating homicide; family looking for victim’s missing brother

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a homicide after a body was discovered at a house in the 200 block of Hughes Street Friday afternoon.

The family of the victim contacted WKBN First News, asking for help locating the victim’s brother, who they say is now missing.

Youngstown officers were first called to the home around 1 p.m. for a welfare check. Once there, they discovered a deceased 45-year-old man.

Police said they’re investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name at this time. Family members say, however, that they’re now concerned about the victim’s brother, who they have been unable to find since discovering his brother’s body.

That man is identified as 49-year-old Larry Art Tarver, who goes by the name “Peanut.” Tarver’s family says he has challenges interacting with other people, and people should contact police if they know where he is.

They released the below picture of Tarver, hoping someone has some information.