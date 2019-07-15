Youngstown police investigating armed robbery at Handel’s

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at Handel’s in Youngstown Saturday morning.

Youngstown police responded to the ice cream shop near the intersection of Midlothian Boulevard and Market Street around 10:30 p.m.

According to a police report, an employee said she was leaving the store to go to the bank. As she was leaving, she said three males were standing near her car at the back of the store.

Police said two of the men pointed guns at her and made her open the safe.

The suspects took money from the safe and put it in a gym bag, according to the report.

Security camera footage caught them as they were walking away from Handel’s.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers or Detective Lambert at 330-742-8249.