Youngstown police investigating shootings overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown officers were busy early Thursday morning reporting to three locations for shootings.

A source close to Youngstown Police Department says four people were shot at these locations.

Officers say the first call came in from Himrod Avenue near the Expressway around midnight. This is on the city’s east side.

The source says two people were injured there. Both are said to be in stable condition.

Police say a second call came in from Aberdeen Avenue. This one close to the south side. That happened a few minutes after they were called to Himrod Avenue.

The source says one person was shot there.

A third call came in around 2:30 a.m. from Scioto Street on the east side.

While our news team was at the scene, neighbors at the Scioto shooting told us they heard around nine to 12 shots, and they “hit the floor.”

One woman from this shooting was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Names of those involved in any of the shootings have been released.

