YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s South Side.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Summer Street just after 7 p.m. on Monday for a man who had been shot. Police were told a family member found the victim, who died at the scene.

An arrest has not yet been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Youngstown Police Department.

YPD continues to ask for public support in the fight against violent crime. The department says the public has been an amazing partner and they are much appreciated.

Youngstown now has 14 homicides for 2023, eight of which have been since July 31. Last year, the city had 19 homicides.