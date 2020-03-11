Youngstown police investigate weekend crash in which man jumped from bridge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Police and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a man who was involved in a traffic crash early Saturday jumped off a bridge and later died.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as a 47-year-old man.

Reports said the driver collided with a concrete median on the Himrod Avenue Expressway near the Williamson Avenue exit about 5:35 a.m. He then jumped off the north side of the bridge.

An ambulance crew that was sent to the crash saw a man run from the car and jump over the north side of the bridge, reports said.

Officers who also responded searched the ground near the bridge and found him between a set of railroad tracks, reports said.

Reports said the vehicle struck a guardrail near Hine Street then continued traveling west before it hit the median twice and stopped.

Reports said no one else was seen in or near the vehicle. The man looked back twice at the ambulance before running and jumping, reports said.

Reports estimated the height of the bridge at 100 feet.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he later died.

A cause of death has not been determined yet.