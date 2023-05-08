YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and fire officials are investigating after someone set a van on fire Monday in the driveway of a South Side home.

Firefighters were called about 2:30 p.m. to a home in the 500 block of West Glenaven Avenue and found a van in the drive on fire and a flaming gas can next to it.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out before it spread to the home.

A fire department spokesman said a man set the van on fire and also threw a brick through the window of the home.

The spokesman said the fire may be connected to a dialogue over a house across the street that was condemned Friday.

Police searched a house across the street for a suspect, but the house was empty.