Youngstown police investigate skeletal remains found by roadside

Investigators determined that the skeletal remains were human

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating skeletal remains that were found near the roadside in the area of Salt Springs Road and Oneta Avenue.

Officers were first called to the area on Wednesday.

When they arrived, they spoke with Ohio Department of Transportation workers who had discovered bones near the roadway.

An investigator with the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office and members of the Youngstown Police Department’s Detective Division responded to investigate.

They determined that the skeletal remains were human after preliminary analysis from the coroner’s office, along with an anthropologist.

The identity and sex of the individual have not been determined.

Youngstown Police Department detectives are investigating the incident.

Tips leading to an arrest and prosecution are eligible for a monetary reward. Anyone with leads or tips should call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-742-8YPD.

Tips may be left anonymously.