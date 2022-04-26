YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating a shooting on the city’s South Side where three people were shot, including a 3-year-old. One man has died.

Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to Mohawk Avenue.

Over 50 evidence markers were placed on the street.

“This doesn’t appear to be random. This appears to be a targeted hit on that individual,” said Lt. Mohammad Awad.

Awad said the victims were chased by a suspect down a dead-end street, and the suspect began shooting at them toward the end of the street. The victims’ car then ended up on a nearby lawn, where the shooting ended.

Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots from two different types of guns.

At last check, the other two victims were in stable condition.

“We have multiple detectives working this case, like I said, we have a good idea of what happened. We can’t release all the information. It’s definitely a tough day in Youngstown. We’re gonna do our best to solve this,” Awad said.

Dozens of people were gathered around the scene, some were children who were visibly upset.

The shootings on Mohawk give the city 24 shootings for the year, the same number at this time last year when 139 people were shot, 31 fatally.