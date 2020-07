Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Man in stable condition after shooting in Youngstown Tuesday night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating after a man showed up at the hospital Tuesday night with a gunshot wound.

According to police, the man told them he was shot on Orrin Avenue.

The man showed up at the hospital around 9 p.m. He is in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made.