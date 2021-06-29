Youngstown police investigate second shooting of the day on same road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police have responded to their second shooting of the day on West Boston Avenue, but unlike the previous shooting, someone appears to be wounded.

Officers were called about 2:20 p.m. to a home in the 600 block of West Boston Avenue. A man was being wheeled out of the house by paramedics.

Lt. Ramon Cox of the detective bureau said it appears there were two different calibers of weapons used. At least 20 casings were found.

Just before 1 p.m., someone fired at least 14 rounds at a home in the 400 block of West Boston Avenue. No one was hurt there.

Police did not know yet if the shootings are related.

About 3 p.m. Monday, someone was also wounded in a home in the 500 block of East Boston Avenue.

So far this year, 62 people have been shot in the city.