Youngstown police investigating deadly stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman called 911 before realizing a man she said she stabbed was dying on her bathroom floor.

Officers went to the Kendis Circle Apartments on the city’s east side around 2:45 Tuesday morning. They found a man dead on the bathroom floor of one of the apartments.

Before that, the woman called 911, saying she stabbed the man. She said he was drunk and came into her house. She said she stabbed him with a knife to protect her children.

911 call: “There was a fight ’cause some guy was drunk in my house and he was trying to hit on my kids. So I stabbed him and he punched me in my face, and I didn’t know what else to do.”

The dispatcher tried walking the woman through steps to stop the bleeding and to do CPR, but the caller realized the man wasn’t breathing.

911 call: “I’m about to cry because I didn’t mean to stab him but I didn’t know what else to do ’cause he was so big and he wouldn’t leave.”

Police haven’t charged the woman for the stabbing and at this point, no one has been arrested.

Youngstown police said they will take what they’ve learned about the stabbing to prosecutors to see if charges need to be filed.

Police haven’t named the man or woman.