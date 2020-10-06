Youngstown police investigate drive-by shooting on south side

According to witnesses, no one was hit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A drive-by shooting happened Monday evening on Youngstown’s south side.

Youngstown police responded just after 6 p.m. to the 2600 block of Cooper Street between Indianola and Shirley.

According to witnesses, a gray van or SUV drove past the home and fired between 10 and 15 shots before driving away.

People living along Cooper St. found spent shell casings dumped from the shooter’s car.

Residents say it’s yet another shooting incident along their stretch of Cooper St.

There has been no statement from the Youngstown Police Department as the investigation is still ongoing.

According to witnesses, no one was hit.