Youngstown police investigate body found in Mahoning River

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Kayakers found a body in the Mahoning River Sunday evening.

According to a Youngstown police officer, the kayakers called Struthers police who called the Youngstown Police Department. They arrived on scene around 8 p.m.

They worked to recover the body from the river near the intersection of Poland Ave. and Walton St.

Police confirmed that the body was a man, but no other details were confirmed. He was found face down in the water.

There are currently no signs of foul play. The clothes looked ripped up from being in the water.

Police say they are unsure how long the body might have been in the river. They believe it was at least a couple days.

The coroner is en route to the scene now.

First News arrived on scene to see the Youngstown Fire Department put their boat in the water for recovery.

First News has a reporter on scene and is working to get more information.