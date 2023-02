YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are looking for a suspect who they say tried to steal some equipment at Ursuline High School.

Investigators say a male was seen walking into the school this Monday morning, where he tried to steal a laptop computer and other items.

The incident prompted administrators to lock down the campus briefly as a precaution.

While the suspect did manage to get away before police arrived, authorities say they did recover the stolen items.