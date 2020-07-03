Youngstown police identify owner of burning car, found on east side with body inside

Police said the owner of the vehicle is a 42-year-old man from Youngstown's south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators haven’t positively identified the body found in a burning vehicle in Youngstown on Wednesday but say they’ve identified the owner of the vehicle.

The burning 2004 Dodge Durango was found around 9:20 p.m. after someone called 911 to report a brush fire in the 3300 block of McGuffey Road. It was found well off the wood, in a wooded area.

Police said the owner of the vehicle is a 42-year-old man from Youngstown’s south side. He hasn’t been seen recently, so investigators believe that he may be the victim.

The man’s identity won’t be released until he is positively identified by the Mahoning County coroner. Due to the condition of the body, investigators weren’t able to immediately identify him.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide but are waiting for more information from the coroner.