Youngstown police identify mother, daughter in reported murder-suicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Investigators identified the two women who were found dead in a reported murder-suicide on Youngstown’s west side last week.

Investigators said 71-year-old Suzanna Quionones Colon shot and killed her daughter, 51-year-old Diana Rosaly, then killed herself.

A relative discovered the bodies about 11 a.m. Thursday in their home in the 1000 block of South Schenley Avenue.

Recordings from 911 tapes said that Rosaly was disabled.

With the death of Rosaly, the city now has 17 homicides for 2020. In 2019, Youngstown had 20 homicides.