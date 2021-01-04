Youngstown police identify fatal shooting victim involved in 2-car crash

John Pettiford was found with a gunshot wound Saturday while police investigated a two car accident at Wirt Blvd. and Delaware Ave.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police released the identity of the man who died from a gunshot wound after police found him while investigating a two car accident Saturday.

John Pettiford, 34, was found with a gunshot wound Saturday while police investigated a two car accident he was involved in at Wirt Blvd. and Delaware Ave.

Police said he was shot somewhere else before traveling northbound on Wirt Blvd., where he lost control and struck another vehicle.

Pettiford was transported to Mercy Health but died due to his wounds.

Police are still investigating and say any tips leading to an arrest and prosecution are eligible for a monetary reward.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or 330-742-8YPD.