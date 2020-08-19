Youngstown police, humane agents rescue dog from roof of vacant home

Local News

The dogs had been alone for about a week, and someone had been feeding them by tossing food on the roof

by: Joe Gorman

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Police and humane agents Wednesday rescued a dog that was left in a vacant home on Youngstown’s far east side.

Neighbors called 911 Wednesday morning about dogs abandoned in a home on Josephine Avenue.

Humane agents managed to catch one of the dogs in the morning. The other dog was upstairs on a roof.

Police and humane agents went inside the home around 2:50 p.m. to get dog, who had to be lured out with treats.

The dogs had been alone for about a week, and someone had been feeding them by tossing food on the roof.

Police found an old rifle inside the home and confiscated it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com