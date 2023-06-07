YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — City police honored their own at the department’s annual Award Ceremony, which was held at St. Dominic’s Parish Hall on the South Side.

Forty-three awards were handed out in five separate categories: Departmental Commendation, Meritorious Service, Firearm Reduction, Investigative and Excellent Duty.

Awards are recommended by an officer’s supervisor and voted on by a special committee of officers that study the recommendations.

Police Chief Carl Davis said the ceremony is an excellent chance to recognize the work that officers, detectives and civilian employees do every day.

“I’m so very, very proud of this police department and the men and women of this police department,” Davis said.

Awards were given to those who have gone “above and beyond” what their normal duties require, Davis said.

“You have given above and beyond to protect this community and serve Youngstown,” Davis said.

Award winners are:

For Departmental Commendation: Patrolman Aaron Coleman (retired), Detective Sgt. Michael Cox, Patrolman Andrew Balog, Patrolman Jordan Devine-Jones, Detective Sgt, Michael Lambert, Detective Sgt. Michael Marciano, Patrolman Michael Medvec, Patrolman Miller, Patrolman Douglas Pesa (retired), Patrolman Marcin Stachowicz, Detective Sgt. Dave Sweeney, Patrolman Colleen Villo.

For Meritorious Service: Patrolman Steven Gibson, Patrolman Robert Giovanni, Patrolman Darryl Herdman, Patrolman Casey Kelly, Patrolman Luis Villaplana, Patrolman Zachary Scott, Patrolman Carlos Eggleston Jr., Detective Sgt. Dave Sweeney, Patrolman Michael Medvec, Patrolman Jordan Devine-Jones and Patrolman Shakir Perkins.

Firearm Reduction (for officers who have five firearms arrests within a year): Patrolman Carlos Eggleston Jr., Patrolman Casey Kelly, Patrolman Amir Khan, Patrolman Zachary Scott, Patrolman Jacob Short, Patrolman Tyler Srbinovich, Patrolman Luis Villaplana, Patrolman Joe Wess and Patrolman Alex Wharry.

Investigative Award: Detective Sgt. George Anderson, Detective Sgt. Michael Cox, Patrolman Sonia Green, Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert, Patrolman Douglas Pesa (retired), Patrolman George Ross (retired), Detective Sgt. Dave Sweeney.

Excellent Duty: Patrolman Brian Voitus, Patrolman Zachary Scott, Detective Sgt. Jessica Shields, Detective Sgt. Christopher Staley.