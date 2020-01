Police said the car, which was left running, was stolen from the BP on Youngstown Poland Road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police found a stolen SUV in a field off of South Avenue in Boardman Monday night.

They found the car and three teens in the field across from Sparkle around 9:30 p.m.

Police said the car, which was left running, was stolen from the BP on Youngstown Poland Road earlier in the day.

Officers arrested the teens behind the Sherwin-Williams store, not far from the SUV.