YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a juvenile Tuesday was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a gun charge after police found a stolen gun in a car he was a passenger in.

The juvenile, 17, was arrested about 4:15 p.m. after police pulled over a car in the 300 block of East Midlothian Boulevard for an improper turn.

Reports said police smelled marijuana coming from inside the car and asked the driver twice if there were any weapons in the vehicle and he said no both times, but he also appeared very nervous and would not answer if his passenger had a weapon, the report said.

Officers searched the car because of the marijuana smell and found a loaded .45-caliber semiautomatic handgun under the passenger’s seat where the juvenile was sitting, reports said.

Reports said the gun was reported stolen in 2023 from Howland.

The juvenile was booked into the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. His case will be heard in juvenile court.