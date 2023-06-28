YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police and Mayor Tito Brown announced plans for an enforcement effort centered on the curfew for kids in the city.

The effort begins Wednesday. Juveniles in the city should not be out after 11 p.m., police say.

The announcement came after a rash of thefts of stolen cars, many involving juvenile suspects. Police Chief Carl Davis said many of the stolen vehicles have been used for joyriding or other illegal activities.

Capt. Jason Simon said this is nothing new, but they want to be transparent about their enforcement efforts.

Simon said he once caught someone as young as 11 stealing a car. He said these type of crimes are putting young people, and others, in danger. The idea of the enforcement is to keep people safe, he said.

In addition to the effort, Youngstown Law Director Jeff Limbian said there are penalties for the children, as well as the parents and guardians. The first offense is a ticket, but violators can face up to six months in jail and fines for additional violations.

Police Chief Carl Davis said they will be reasonable and take into account each circumstance.

CIRV will be traveling with law enforcement to provide resources for parents and young people.

The enforcement effort was announced during a joint press conference on Wednesday afternoon.