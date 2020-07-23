Youngstown police detain man during investigation of gunfire on south side

Police have the street blocked off from two ends while they search the house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Youngstown police detained a man while searching a home on Birch Street Thursday afternoon.

Members of the vice squad were at the home to investigate numerous complaints and gunshot sensor calls about gunfire.

When they knocked on the door and announced themselves as police, someone pointed a gun at them, a spokesman said.

The vice officers backed off and called for backup. When they did, two men ran outside of the home.

Police caught and handcuffed one of the men. A woman who was in the house was detained for questioning.

Police blocked off the street for a short time Thursday afternoon.