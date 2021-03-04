Youngstown Police Department working out plans for body cams and more

It's being called a "retreat," but the department is using the time to get a lot of work done

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s being called a “retreat,” but Youngstown’s police chief said it’s also fulfilling one of the promises he made when he was appointed.

The police department invited community leaders, city council members and others to a day-long open house of sorts at Eastern Gateway Community College. There are a handful of speakers.

Chief Carl Davis said the event is also meant to make good on his promise to be transparent about what YPD has planned.

“We’ll be discussing how we’re going to roll out the body cameras, the community policing and several other issues here today. We’ll be just discussing some of the plans that I have moving forward.”

The event runs until 4 p.m. Thursday.