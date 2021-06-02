Youngstown Police Department asking for ‘best father’ nominees

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is holding another contest, this time to honor dads in the city.

After honoring moms on Mother’s Day, the police department is accepting nominees to honor fathers on Father’s Day.

Nominees must live in the city of Youngstown.

Those interested in nominating someone should send their photo, along with a 50 word or less essay describing what makes him the best father to crimestoppersyoungstown@gmail.com. The nominee’s name, address and phone number should also be included.

Entries must be received by June 12.

Deliveries will be made to contest winners by the Youngstown Police Department on June 19, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.