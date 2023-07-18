YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngtown Police Department is growing its force.

Tuesday morning, a swearing-in ceremony was held at the Covelli Centre for new officers, all taking the oath to serve and protect.

Mayor Tito Brown was there to congratulate the new hires, and families watched with pride.

Brown said the new hires will help with ongoing department staffing shortages.

“This will help, but it’s a long road ahead and not just like in Youngstown, but nationally, to make sure we keep good law enforcement officers on our streets and in our community,” he said.

Although the numbers help, the mayor said they still could use more officers on the squad because the department is seeing an increase in retirements year after year.