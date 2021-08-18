Youngstown police respond to calls at two shooting scenes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police were called on reports of gunfire Wednesday night but said they did not find a victim at the scene.

The area is at the corner of Rush Boulevard and Pasadena Avenue.

Police are currently collecting shell casings. The area has been taped off.

There is also a police presence at the corner of LaClede Drive and South Avenue. As our reporters arrived on scene, two ambulances were leaving.

There is also a GMC truck with bullet holes in the front windshield.

We’ve sent reporters to both scenes. Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.