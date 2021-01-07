Youngstown police chief leaving his position

Lees served through the McNally administration and stayed on when current Mayor Jamael Tito Brown took over

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — City police Chief Robin Lees is leaving.

Lees, who was appointed in 2014 by former Mayor John McNally, is retiring, sources said.

There is not a date yet for his departure.

Lees served through the McNally administration and stayed on when current Mayor Jamael Tito Brown took over for McNally.

At the time he was originally appointed, Lees was retired after serving over 30 years on the force, most of that time involved in drug investigations.

He started as a rookie patrolman in the late 1970s, patrolling a beat on the South Side.

There is no word yet on a successor. Messages have been left with Lees and Brown.