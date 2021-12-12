Youngstown police confirm multiple weekend shootings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police captain Jason Simon confirmed there were multiple shooting scenes over the weekend.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police found a man with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Earl Street and East Erie Avenue. The man, whose identity has not been released, died later at the hospital.

Police also confirmed a man was shot in the leg on South Evanston Street on Youngstown’s West Side around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Simon confirmed there was a shooting at Vibez on Midlothian around 2 a.m. Sunday. They said one man was shot in the parking lot of the nightclub and is in critical condition.

Youngstown police arrested 27-year-old Bobbi Oakes at the nightclub for misconduct at an emergency. Police are investigating multiple witnesses to the shooting.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by someone other than paramedics before police could get on scene. Police have not released the name of the victim.

Also around 2 a.m. Sunday, Daniel Peterson was also stabbed on Youngstown’s South Side after police said he tried to enter a South Avenue home. Police said he was arrested for aggravated burglary.

Police were also called to a suspicious death on the North Side near West Rayen Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

