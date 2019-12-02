Youngstown police await identities in last week’s fiery crash that killed 2

The two people were inside a stolen vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on Meridian Road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two people killed last Wednesday in a fiery crash in Youngstown still have not been identified.

Autopsies took place Monday in Cuyahoga County.

The two victims in the crash were burned beyond recognition. Investigators will have to use DNA evidence and dental records to identify them.

The two people were inside a stolen vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on Meridian Road near Phantom Fireworks.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Campbell.

On Monday, officers had the car towed to the police garage on Boardman Street where accident investigators, fire investigators and crime scene personnel examined the car for any evidence.