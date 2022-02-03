Youngstown police asking for help finding missing woman

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are asking for help to find a missing person.

Police say Corina Mare Perez Salazar was last seen at the Rescue Mission on August 12. Staff at the Rescue Mission spoke with her on the phone on August 20, but she hasn’t been in contact with friends or family members since.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Perez Salazar is asked to contact the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8929 or Detective Sergeant Jerry Fulmer at 330-742-8237 or by email at sgtfulmer@youngstownohio.gov.