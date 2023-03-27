YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are asking for help in finding a 22-year-old man who was reported missing by his mother earlier this month.

Devan Lamont Davis has a condition for which he is prescribed medication, and his mother fears he has not been taking that medication. She last spoke with March 1 and reported him missing on the 14th after not hearing from him for a while.

Youngstown police said on March 16, they learned that Davis and a woman sought assistance at a care facility in downtown Pittsburgh but failed to follow up with that plan.

Those with information on Davis’ whereabouts are asked to call the Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8929 or Detective Sgt. Michael Cox at 330-742-8262.

Davis was described by police as a Black man with a dark brown complexion, approximately 5’11” tall and 150 pounds, with curly afro-style hair with faded sides. He has larger glasses that tint in the sun.