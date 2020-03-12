Youngstown police arrest suspect in shooting on South Side

No one was injured in an exchange of gunfire between two cars

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — Youngstown police Wednesday afternoon arrested a man suspected taking part in an exchange of gunfire.

Mark Colpetro, 20, of East Midlothian Boulevard, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He was arrested about 2:45 p.m. at his home. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said officers arrested Colpetro after they spotted him in a truck that witnesses said was involved in an exchange of gunfire about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Hilton Avenue.

A man there said he was getting a Cadillac ready to sell and his son took the car on a test drive around the block when it encountered a pickup truck. Men in both vehicles fired at each other, reports said.

Reports said no one was injured, but a tire on the Cadillac was flattened by a bullet. The car had at least one more bullet hole in it.

Officers spotted the truck a few hours later with Colpetro inside. Officers also reported finding JoeVon Jackson, 19, of Winsdor Avenue.

When Jackson was searched, an officer asked him what about a bulge near his leg. At first, Jackson said it was “poop,” then marijuana, but it later turned out to be a rock of crack cocaine, reports said.

Jackson was also taken to the jail on a charge of possession of cocaine.

Gunshot residue tests were performed on both Jackson and Colpetro, reports said. Police did not find a weapon in the truck.