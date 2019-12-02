Youngstown police arrest suspect in bomb threat

A heavy police presence was seen in downtown Youngstown Monday following a bomb threat

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A bomb threat suspect was arrested just minutes after police say he made a threatening call thanks to quick police work.

Police converged on downtown Youngstown early Monday after a man called 911 and threatened to blow up several buildings.

An all-alert went out to police and moments later two men who were walking in the area of the Marshall Street Bridge were questioned.

When asked about their cellphones, one of the men, later identified as Dion Taylor, told officers his cellphone did not work but a check of his most recent calls revealed the call to 911.

Police say during that call, Taylor threatened to blow up several buildings in the downtown area, including the courthouse, police station and Voinovich Government Building.

Taylor later confessed to making the call.

Taylor was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. and booked into the Mahoning County Jail. He is charged with multiple counts of inducing panic.

Lt. Brian Butler said the officer’s quick response prevented having buildings evacuated and closed while they were searched.

“The coordinates didn’t give a specific location when they triangulated the location of the phone for the cellular phone call to the 911 center, so it was just in the vicinity where Officer Hassey did an excellent job in locating the suspect and took him into custody,” Butler said.

In a call to 911, police say Taylor told dispatchers: “I put a bomb at the courthouse, there’s one at the Voinovich Building, there’s one at the police department, there’s also one at the county, bye.”