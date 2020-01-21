Youngstown police arrest men suspected of multiple robberies

Police say they're suspects in more than a dozen robberies in the area

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police Monday afternoon arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery earlier in the day at an Oak Street Dollar General store.

Police say they’re suspects in more than a dozen robberies in the area.

Melvin Jackson, 18, of West LaClede Avenue and Edgar Ramirez, 22, of Detroit Avenue, were booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of aggravated robbery.

They are expected to be arraigned later Tuesday in municipal court.

Reports said the two were arrested after the 1504 Oak St. Dollar General store was robbed about 9:30 a.m.

The two were caught about 1:50 p.m. in the 200 block of West LaClede Avenue. Reports said detective sergeants George Anderson and Anthony Vitiullo were working a special detail staking out different stores when they learned of the Dollar General robbery.

The two spotted a car at Hillman Street and West Dewey Avenue driven by Jackson and chased it for a short time before it stopped on West LaClede Avenue.

Jackson was caught after a short foot chase by patrol officers. Ramirez and a juvenile were inside the car. After they got a warrant, Anderson and Vitullo searched the car and found a revolver and a 9mm handgun. The guns will be tested for DNA.

Police are also looking into other robberies that they believe involved the men, including robberies in Austintown and Boardman. The men are suspected in at least 10 other robberies in just Youngstown alone.

The Oak Street Dollar General store was robbed last week, as well as a Dollar General store on McGuffey Road.