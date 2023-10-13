YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man wanted on a warrant is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on a gun charge.

Jerrell Wiggins, 21, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Wiggins was also wanted after he failed to appear at his Sept. 7 arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a possession of drug charge that was bound over to a grand jury from municipal court.

Reports said Wiggins was the driver of a car police pulled over about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday at Mahoning and McKinley Avenues for an improper turn. When officers went to talk to Wiggins reports said he had an open bottle of liquor in his hand and police could also see an empty holster in his waist.

Reports said Wiggins said he did not have a gun when asked by police but officers told him because of the open container of alcohol they had probable cause to search the car. Inside, police found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handle inside the door, reports said, and Wiggins was taken into custody.

Because he is under indictment Wiggins is not allowed to have a gun.