Youngstown police address violent first weekend of 2021

There were two homicides in Youngstown over the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It was a violent start to the new year in Youngstown, with two homicides in just two days.

Youngstown police held a press conference Monday, looking to the public for any information that might lead them to arrests in both cases.

Police and Mayor Tito Brown said the four shootings, which killed two and hurt two more, over the holiday weekend have one thing in common — apathy.

Brown and Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said all four investigations have been stymied because of lack of cooperation from witnesses.

“The biggest thing I came across when I spoke to the detectives this morning is there has not been a lot of cooperation from the community,” said Foley, who returned Sunday as chief of detectives, where he had been before after former chief Capt. Brad Blackburn returned to the Patrol Division as part of the department’s bidding process. “We need help. We’re as good as our community is.”

The first deadly shooting of 2021 happened just nine minutes into the new year. Youngstown police say Van Lightning was shot multiple times and found dead, lying in the road at Glenwood and Almyra avenues.

Foley said Lightning was at a nearby party when several people chased him down and he was shot. Foley said he was not sure yet if Lightning had been shot by more than one weapon, “but we believe there were several individuals at the scene.”

There are no suspects in that case.

About the same time Lightning was shot, police were called to Eldora Drive on the west side where a man in a car had been shot in the back. Foley said the man was at a party in the 2000 block of Chestnut Hill Dr., also on the west side, when he was hurt.

Chief Robin Lees said officers already had their hands full with gunfire calls because people were firing guns in the air to celebrate New Year’s when they got the call for the homicide and shooting. Because so many patrol officers had to be used to secure both crime scenes, they fell behind on their calls, Lees said.

Police investigated the second homicide of the year on Saturday. They said they found 34-year-old John Pettiford hurt in a car that crashed into another car at Wirt Street and Delaware Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Pettiford, a driver of one of the cars, had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Foley said Pettiford was shot somewhere else, but detectives do not yet know where. He said they are not even sure yet which part of town Pettiford was in when he was shot.

Foley said detectives believe Pettiford was out of his car when he was shot, then got in and was trying to drive to the hospital when he crashed.

Police have no leads in this case.

Police are also looking for information on a shooting that happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday, when a woman who was outside of a home in the 500 block of W. Warren Ave. was shot in the chest. Foley said someone in a passing car fired several shots and the woman was hit. He said investigators are not sure if she was the target.

Police don’t believe any of the shootings are related.

Investigators said anyone with a tip could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Foley stressed that people who are not comfortable giving their names can leave information anonymously with Youngstown CrimeStoppers at 330-746-CLUE or the department’s own tip line at 330-742-8YPD.

Foley said it is very important that detectives get information as quickly as possible in an investigation before evidence can be discarded or before people can change their stories.

“We need to move as fast as possible.”

Brown asked for people to cooperate instead of taking justice into their own hands.

“Street justice is not the way to go,” Brown said. “Even a little detail can make a big difference for our detectives.”

He said he knows people who have been murdered and he understands the range of emotions that can set in, especially anger and a need to see justice. But he asked people who are feeling that way to call police and give them any information they have.

“You want justice, you want someone to pay,” Brown said. “But street justice will not work. We’ll be here again. We’ll have families that are affected for life.”

In 2020, Youngstown had 28 homicides and solved or cleared 13 of those cases. The city did not have its first homicide in 2020 until Jan. 26 and did not have its second homicide until Feb. 4.