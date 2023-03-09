YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department is adding four new locations for its school-zone speed cameras.

Cameras will be placed at the following locations to detect vehicles traveling above the speed limit:

Horizon Science Academy on Southern Blvd. Enforcement is from 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Chaney High School on Overlook Dr. Enforcement is from 6:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Chaney Middle School on S. Schenley Ave. Enforcement is from 7:15 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Summit Academy on Oakwood Ave. Enforcement starts at 6:45 a.m. – 6 p.m.



The automated speed zone will only be enforced on school days.

This is in addition to the 11 school zone cameras that are already in place.

According to the police department, the cameras are successful — leading to reductions in speed between 81 and 93 percent at participating schools.

Officers will start a 30-day warning period for the new cameras on March 13. Violators may receive a warning in the mail if they were caught speeding, but it will carry no fine during that time.

After the warning period, they will receive a citation in the mail. This violation is a civil violation and is not considered a traffic violation. Drivers will not receive points on their driver’s licenses, and they will not be reported to their insurance.

Restricted 20 MPH times are posted on a sign before entering every school zone. During non-restricted times, the regularly posted speed limit will be photo enforced when school is in session and children are present until 6 p.m.