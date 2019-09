The victim is currently in stable condition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – For the second time in 24 hours, officers reported to a shooting on Youngstown’s south side.

Youngstown Police say a man was shot early Sunday morning on West Hylda Avenue near Market Street.

That man is currently in stable condition. They have not released any information on that person.

No one is in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.

This follows a shooting early Saturday morning on East Boston Avenue.