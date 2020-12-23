Youngstown Playhouse finds new way to bring holiday performance to the Valley

While they can't right now, those at the Youngstown Playhouse found a way to still bring a holiday show to the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – COVID-19 has put a stop to all theater performances and concerts, and performers are itching to get back out on stage.

The curtains at the playhouse haven’t been raised for a show in 10 months, but they still aired a virtual performance this past Friday.

“While we can’t have them in our theaters, we are able to bring the holidays to your home online,” said performer Kayla Boye.

They joined five other area theaters with about a dozen singers and performed holiday songs which you can watch from your home.

“We met at a church in Zelienople and it was so well socially distanced that it was comfortable to do. There was a camera and a green screen behind us and you just sang,” said performer Brandy Johanntges.

“There’s trios and quartets from the other theaters and ballads and up-tempos and a lot of the holiday songs you’ll recognize right away,” Boye said.

They put holiday scenes like a snowflake, a fireplace and wrapped presents over that green screen. While it wasn’t the same as having a live audience in front of them, it was a chance to do what they love: perform.

“That’s why I jumped at the chance when they asked me to do this. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can sing. Not just in the car,”‘ Johanntges said.

The entire concert is about bringing some holiday spirit and also about raising awareness that there are theaters in danger of closing.

“While this is a free concert, there are local foundations that have pledged matching funds,” Boye said.

On the streaming website raisethecurtains.org, you can donate to your local theaters. Up to $2,500 will be matched for the Youngstown Playhouse. Those donations will make a difference for the future of area theaters.

“The people who run these theaters, they’re afraid because they don’t know what the future brings. The donations are so greatly needed to keep the stages lit up when it’s time to go back and perform,” Johanntges said.

The holiday show will continue to be streamed on the website until New Year’s Eve.