Youngstown Playhouse announces new leadership

(L-R) Tyler Moliterno, Sarah Jane Demetruk, Kayla Boye, Joshua William Green, and John Pecano. Credit: Photos for Keeps by Erin. (Courtesy of the Youngstown Playhouse)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the Youngstown Playhouse Board of Directors announced the appointment of new leadership.

They named Joshua William Green as Artistic Director, Kayla Boye as Executive Director and Tyler Moliterno as Associate Artistic Director.

The new hires will succeed Operations Manager James McClellan, who stepped down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will join current staff members John Pecano, technical director; Sarah Jane Demetruk, education direction; and Merle Ford, maintenance manager.

The appointees were selected after a three-month search process, which included multiple rounds of interviews and a diverse pool of over 30 candidates.

“The Board has been working hard over the past several seasons to assess and improve our business operations,” said Board President Dr. John Cox. “As Operations Manager, James McClellan did vital work over the past four years to position the organization for success, and the COVID-19 pandemic presented us with the opportunity to put our strategic planning to the test. We are incredibly grateful for Jimmy’s artistry, dedication, and friendship.

“We are thrilled at the potential this incoming leadership team brings to the next chapter of the Playhouse. By enabling these intelligent, talented professionals to share their passion for the Playhouse with our greater community, we look forward to realizing a bright future and reaching new heights.”

A professional actor, Joshua William Green has toured nationally in Ragtime and Finding Neverland. His Playhouse stage appearances include “Dreamgirls,” “Cats,” “A Chorus Line,” “The Wiz” and “Legally Blonde,” in addition to local performances with Top Hat Productions, Crown Theater Productions, DeYor Performing Arts Center and the Kenley Players.

“I am beyond thrilled to be a part of The Youngstown Playhouse team and assisting in this leap forward for our community,” Green said.

While Green will oversee artistic programming, Kayla Boye will manage administrative operations.

Boye most recently served as the organization’s Development Director and helped sustain the theatre through the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing comprehensive restructuring and by securing several major grants. Her solo show, Call Me Elizabeth, recently enjoyed a successful world premiere production streamed in partnership with The Youngstown Playhouse.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining The Youngstown Playhouse staff in this new capacity. This organization has played such a formative role in my career, as well as the careers of Joshua and Tyler,” Boye said. “I look forward to working with the Board, audiences, and volunteers to continue the theatre’s legacy of quality performing arts in the Mahoning Valley as we anticipate our 100th Anniversary Season in 2024.”

The staff will work closely with the Board of Directors to shepherd the organization through its post-pandemic season, which has been postponed to September 2021 with The Color Purple, directed by Trevail Maurice.

Plans for summer programming are forthcoming, including outdoor special events and educational initiatives.