Youngstown Playhouse adds ‘Dreamgirls’ showing after overwhelming ticket sales

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Another performance of “Dreamgirls” has been added at The Youngstown Playhouse in response to overwhelming ticket sales.
The seventh performance will be on Saturday, September 14 at 2:30 p.m.
“Dreamgirls” is expected to bring in nearly 3,000 spectators.
The first three shows on the weekend of September 6 were sold out, as were the initial three shows scheduled for the following weekend.
The Youngstown Playhouse said ticket sales for “Dreamgirls” are on pace with the theater’s record-breaking sales for “Mamma Mia!” last December.
Tickets are on sale at the box office and online. You can also call The Youngstown Playhouse at 330-788-8739.