Youngstown Playhouse adds ‘Dreamgirls’ showing after overwhelming ticket sales

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Another performance of “Dreamgirls” has been added at The Youngstown Playhouse in response to overwhelming ticket sales.

The seventh performance will be on Saturday, September 14 at 2:30 p.m.

“Dreamgirls” is expected to bring in nearly 3,000 spectators.

The first three shows on the weekend of September 6 were sold out, as were the initial three shows scheduled for the following weekend.

The Youngstown Playhouse said ticket sales for “Dreamgirls” are on pace with the theater’s record-breaking sales for “Mamma Mia!” last December.

Tickets are on sale at the box office and online. You can also call The Youngstown Playhouse at 330-788-8739.