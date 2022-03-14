YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Covelli Centre has been around since 2005 and the city of Youngstown has been carrying the loan of its construction ever since.

First News found out Monday that the city has consistently been paying the principal on the loan to the point where it should be paid off in two years.

At Monday afternoon’s Youngstown City Council meeting, Finance Director Kyl Miasek explained the loan situation surrounding the Covelli Centre.

“The hope is in calendar 2024 we’ll be making our last installment payment,” said Miasek.

Youngstown borrowed $11.9 million in 2005 to pay its portion of the $45 million Covelli Centre.

This year the city will make its largest principal payment ever — $1.7 million — leaving a balance of $3.4 million. The plan is to pay $1.7 million in each of the next two years and be done.

Two things have helped: an interest rate of only 1% and a profitable Covelli Centre.

“When it’s all paid off I’ll have a bigger smile on my face,” said Mayor Tito Brown.

Paying down the city’s debt was one of Brown’s priorities when he became mayor.

“I wanted to pay our debt down in total and Covelli was one of the larger notes that we had, and I wanted to really start figuring out how do we do that, and I think it’s an opportunity for us to become debt-free and we can invest more back into our community,” said Brown.

Miasek even had suggestions on where the next improvements could come.

“We could potentially be able to go out and finance improvements, large improvements like the building of a fire station, the remodeling of City Hall,” said Miasek.

“And I always say it’s a Youngstown-owned center but it’s a regional attraction. People talk about it all over. I’m hearing people in Pittsburgh and Cleveland saying, ‘I want to go to the Covelli in Youngstown,'” said Brown.

Also at Monday night’s meeting, city council was asked to approve a $4.5 million loan to pay for turning the city hall annex into a courthouse.

Miasek recommended that after the Covelli Centre is paid off the money be added to the principal payment on the courthouse which itself could be paid off in 2026.