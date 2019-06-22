Youngstown pizza shop returns with new name and recipe

Pizza Dee's is also associated with DoorDash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The people who managed a former pizza shop on Youngstown’s west side returned with a new name and recipe.

Pizza Dee’s is now open at the corner of Canfield Road and Bears Den Road. This was previously the location of Pizza Joe’s.

Deanna Dillon and her son, Justin Laskay, are the owners of Pizza Dee’s. Dillon said she knows that the Youngstown pizza market is highly competitive, but if the product is good, people will buy it.

She said her pizza at the new shop is different from Pizza Joe’s.

“It is a completely different taste. It’s a little bit sweeter. The dough is a little bit thicker, and we also do a New York-style thin crust that we didn’t do before,” Dillon said.

Dillon said her west side neighbors were glad and thankful to see her stay.

Pizza Dee’s is also associated with DoorDash.